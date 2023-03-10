Report: Philadelphia Eagles Give Star Cornerback Permission to Seek Trade

According to a new report, the Philadelphia Eagles gave star cornerback Darius Slay permission to see a trade.

Darius Slay joined the Eagles in 2020. He had been traded to Philadelphia by the Detroit Lions, who he had previously played his entire career for. He was named a Pro Bowler while playing for Philadelphia twice.

The report by Dianna Russini of ESPN says that the Eagles want to find a way to keep Slay and they have only given him permission to speak to other teams about a possible trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023

The best way to avoid Slay leaving would be to give him a new contract. As of now, Slay only has one year left on his deal that pays him a $17 million base salary and has a cap hit of just over $26.1 million.

With the possibility that the Eagles lose James Bradberry to free agency, this would be a huge loss for Philadelphia. Slay and Bradberry were an incredibly effective tandem as the team’s starting corners.

Along with Bradberry, Philadelphia has several key free agents on defense. So, there is a chance that the defending NFC Champions need to find a way to replace multiple starters.

Another Eagles Star Could be on the Move

Brandon Graham, a defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, could be on the move. He’s a free agent who is gaining interest from several teams.

According to a report, one of those teams is the Cleveland Browns.

Tim McManus, who made the initial report, made it clear that Graham would ideally finish his career with the Eagles. However, there is an economic reality that he will also be considering.