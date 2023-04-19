San Francisco may scramble the pecking order for next week’s NFL Draft. That’s because some teams are inquiring if quarterback Trey Lance is available for trade.

You remember Lance. San Fran selected him with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers paid a huge price to land Lance, who had only one year of experience, and that coming with North Dakota State in the FCS.

It’s two years later. And NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said there could be a deal brewing. Maybe.

Rapoport tweeted: “Sources: The 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter.”

Two years ago, coach Kyle Shanahan traded up with the Dolphins to select Trey Lance at No. 3. To make the move, the 49ers sent their first-round pick (at No. 12) to the Dolphins, then sweetened the deal with first-round selections in 2022 and 2023.

And because football can be so fickle, Lance started the first two games last fall, then broke his ankle. Brock Purdy, the last pick of last year’s draft, eventually ended up as the starter. He led the 49ers to the NFC title game before tearing a tendon in his elbow against the Eagles.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who also is a former 49er starter, recently signed with the Raiders. San Francisco then signed Sam Darnold from Carolina. Purdy had Tommy John surgery and it’s not clear how soon he can return to action. But Shanahan has indicated Purdy is QB1, which leaves Trey Lance an intriguing option for another team.

Here’s how Trey Lance could impact the draft. There could be a quarterback-needy team out there that has a lofty draft pick. Maybe said team trades for Lance and goes for a defensive player in the first round.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah put into writing what so many others were thinking.

Jeremiah tweeted: “If Trey Lance gets traded to Houston (No info here, pure speculation) it would clear up the direction of the top of this draft.”

DeMeco Ryans will be making his first draft selection as head coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans most recently was the defensive coordinator of the 49ers. Plus, Bobby Slowik, the Texans offensive coordinator, held a similar job with the 49ers. Houston, which owns the second pick of the draft, needs a quarterback. But buzz coming out of Space City suggests that Ryans would love to use the second pick for a defensive player like Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson.

Might Ryans work out a deal to land Lance? The price certainly wouldn’t be as high as two years ago.