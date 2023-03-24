Safety Terrell Edmunds is moving to Philadelphia after a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport, an NFL Network reporter, tweeted the news Friday afternoon. Edmunds was a free agent. Rapoport shared:

“The Eagles are signing former Steelers first-round safety Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal.”

The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/uhDIvczM1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

The news shouldn’t be a shock to Steelers Nation. Edmunds said good bye to his fans in Steel City via a social media post Thursday night.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality,” Edmunds wrote. “You will forever be part of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off 🙏🏾🖤 #ManTime🫡🔒 pic.twitter.com/nTujRQ4Oej — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 23, 2023

The Steelers selected Terrell Edmunds out of Virginia Tech with their first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option in 2021. Instead, the Steelers signed him to a one-year deal for 2022. Now, he’s moving to Eagles, which played for the Super Bowl title last month.

Edmunds made 67 tackles, 38 of them solo, last season. His most active year was in 2019. That’s when he notched 94 tackles in 16 games, with 60 of them solo. He also picked off five passes in his time with the Steelers.

The Eagles fielded a terrific defense last fall to complement Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Philadelphia lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Lions and free agency. The Eagles then added Edmunds and Justin Evans from the Saints.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are adjusting their defense via free agency. Pittsburgh lost cornerback Cam Sutton, along with linebackers Malik Reed, linebacker Devin Bush and Robert Spillane.

Pittsburgh added Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. The Steelers also signed linebackers Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb.

The Steelers select 17th in next month’s NFL draft. Maybe they go for a safety like Alabama’s Brian Branch or Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The draft is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.