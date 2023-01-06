The Miami Dolphins can advance to the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. But if they don’t, is Mike McDaniel in trouble? It is hard to believe that the young, charismatic NFL head coach would be on the chopping block, regardless of what happens on Sunday.

While the Dolphins should definitely beat the Jets this weekend, anything could happen. After all, Tua Tagovailoa won’t be playing. Then again, New York has more than its fair share of quarterback issues.

Armando Salguero, Senior NFL Writer for Outkick insinuated that this is do-or-die so to speak for the Dolphins’ head coach. He has his team at 8-8, and is one game away from the playoffs.

Salguero said “If the Dolphins go from 8-3 to 8-9 and not in the playoffs? Everybody’s job is at risk.”

#BreakingNews per @ArmandoSalguero of @Outkick – Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, and Josh Boyers jobs are at risk if the Miami Dolphins lose against the Jets and miss the Playoffs next Sunday 👀 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/MiOT1bHHmm — Fins Talk Sports Network (@FinsTalkNetwork) January 4, 2023

Now, Mike McDaniel is a first-year coach. He’s had a lot of issues with his quarterback being injured this season. Tua’s concussion history is no secret. With five straight losses between December and January though, it might have some people asking what is going on.

So far McDaniel has shown that he isn’t just a young coach with some interesting ideas. He has a real future in the league leading a team. He’s got a great relationship with his quarterback and a receiver core that coaches would kill for.

Basically, he’s got a lot going for him. Why would Miami get rid of him? Beating the Jets isn’t an impossible task, but if things fall apart, could we see another coaching change?

We found out earlier this week that Mike McDaniel is definitely not going to play Tua Tagovailoa. Week 18 is going to be another week without him. His health is clearly a top priority, especially after the fiasco earlier in the season that caused so much controversy.

McDaniel confirmed that Tua is “not part of the team’s QB plans” according to Adam Schefter.

This is going to be a Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson game. I know that Bridgewater is not the quarterback he used to be. However, I can’t imagine watching a man named Skylar leading an NFL offense. I’m sure he’s a talented player, but it just doesn’t feel right if you ask me.

Can Miami make it to the playoffs with a win this week? Apparently, Mike McDaniel needs to if he wants to stay the head coach. However, I’d be shocked if he was canned, regardless of what happens this Sunday.