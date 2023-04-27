Report: Texans looking to make a move with first-round NFL draft pick

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering making a blockbuster trade in Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft involving one of their first-round picks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Houston has explored the idea of moving off their second first-round pick, the No. 12 overall selection. Schefter noted that the Texans have made calls about moving back in round one – and also moving back up.

While Houston hasn’t received much trade action so far for the No. 2 pick, the Texans have explored the idea of moving off their second first-round pick, the No. 12 overall selection, per sources. Texans have made calls about moving back in round one – and also moving back up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2023

The expectation is that Houston would select a quarterback — specifically C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State with Alabama’s Bryce Young predicted to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers — though that has started to shift. Will Levis out of Kentucky has seen his stock rise within the past 72 hours, and is now the betting favorite to be the Texans’ No. 2 overall selection, per FanDuel.

The Texans could also opt to go in a different direction — addressing a major need at edge rusher. The consensus top-2 edge rushers in the draft are Will Anderson out of Alabama and Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech. Wilson’s stock has picked up steam, with Peter Schrager of NFL Network saying on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that he believes Wilson will be the pick at No. 2 overall.

Todd McShay of ESPN later reported “it really sounds like the Texans will pass on the quarterbacks.” He added “the most likely outcome” is Houston selecting Wilson or Anderson.

Will Texans grab a quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft?

Drafting Wilson or Anderson would give Houston the option to take a quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick — should they decide to keep the pick. That will likely put them in Hendon Hooker territory. The former Tennessee standout revealed Wednesday he will be cleared for football activities by the start of the 2023 season.

Per Peter King of NBC Sports, Houston has done work on Hooker within the last week. In his final mock draft, he penciled him in as the Texans’ No. 12 selection.

“Guess which AFC South team has been doing work on Hooker in the last week or so? A clue: It’s the team that’s passing on C.J. Stroud,” King wrote. “Houston has a surplus of picks and no long-term quarterback, and the Texans simply couldn’t come out of having seven picks in the top 50 of the ’22 and ’23 drafts without one of them being a quarterback…

“For the Texans, DeMeco Ryans prided himself on adding teachers to his coaching staff, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and QB coach Jerrod Johnson will be assigned their most important student, as he rehabs for part or most of this season from a 2022 ACL injury, if this pick goes down.”