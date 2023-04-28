Report: Three NFL teams were frantically trying to trade back into 1st round of NFL Draft

It seems like Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft was one big, extended trade. The wheeling and dealing sucked out some of the oxygen. But there’s a report that suggested we missed out on even more activity.

ProFootballTalk reported that three teams tried to trade their way back into the first round. This was as the opening night of NFL Draft fest was coming to a close in Kansas City. Quoting an unnamed NFL source, the site said three teams were desperate to make offers for more first round choices. They were the Raiders, Falcons and Titans.

But ProFootballTalk never identified which players might have fueled the potential trades. We know the Bills successfully swapped with the Jaguars to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at pick 25. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane told reporters that he feared the Cowboys, one pick later, would grab Kincaid. Meanwhile, Dallas owner Jerry Jones said he was entertaining trade offers for pick 26. But he wouldn’t say which team was on the other line. Dallas ended up with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Best guess, some of the activity might have concerned Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Or a team saw a quality defensive end sinking. And with a run on wide receivers starting in the early 20s, one of the three could’ve jumped for a tight end.

The NFL Draft was top heavy with quarterbacks. But Will Levis fell through the first round. He waited in the green room for hours. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft opened with three quarterback selections amongst the top four picks. Then Levis patiently (or impatiently) waited in the green room for his phone to ring. No call came. It’s more than likely that Levis learns his NFL fate sometime early tonight, when the second round kicks off. But Levis didn’t stick around Kansas City. He headed home early Friday.

The three teams in question select relatively early in the second. Las Vegas picks at No. 38, with Tennessee at 41 and Atlanta at 44. The Titans could be looking for a quarterback since reports suggested they shopped starter Ryan Tannehill in the days before the NFL Draft. The Raiders signed experienced free agent Jimmy Garoppolo after forcing Derek Carr’s ouster.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the Falcons are in the market for a quarterback. Coach Arthur Smith named Desmond Ritter as the starter a month ago. Ritter is headed into his second season after Atlanta selected him in the third round last year. He started four games as a rookie, going 2-2.

“The plan is to start Desmond,” Smith told reporters at the league meetings in Arizona. “That’s our plan going forward right now.”

Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith was a workout warrior at the combine. But he also tumbled in the first round. Maybe NFL teams were looking for a trade to draft the Bulldog. The Eagles took him at No. 30. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

But Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst for NFL.com, doesn’t see any of the three taking Levis or any other quarterback in the second round. He projects the Raiders opting for Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, with the Titans going for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and the Falcons selecting Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith also may have sparked some trade talk. He also fell lower than teams thought. But the Eagles picked him up at No. 30. Smith was Philadelphia’s second first rounder from the Bulldogs defensive line, joining tackle Jalen Carter,, who went ninth.