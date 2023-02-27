Report: Tom Brady Considering Surprising Career Move

Tom Brady made a living out of standing up in the pocket on the football field. Now, the former NFL quarterback might attempt to do it on stage. Seriously.

According to a report from RadarOnline, Brady is giving thought to a potential career in stand-up comedy. It could potentially delay his future in the NFL broadcast booth with FOX, too.

Some of those close to the situation are apparently trying to talk Brady out of this pursuit, too. While he dazzled on the field during his career — which spanned more than two decades — he doesn’t have quite the same pizazz on stage.

One source told RadarOnline.com that Brady needs to “toss this idea aside before it’s too late.”

Later in his career, Brady expanded his social media presence, primarily on Twitter and Instagram. He’s shared some comical posts and thoughts over the years, but getting laughs on those platforms is much different than on stage.

So, will Brady continue to pursue a potential career in comedy? Or will someone talk him out of it so he can join the team at FOX? Either way, it sounds like the quarterback’s next gig is coming from behind a microphone.

FOX to Pay Tom Brady Big Bucks in 2023

Now that Tom Brady is retired, he’s expected to join the FOX team to broadcast NFL games during the 2023 season. It’s part of the contract agreement he signed before officially retiring.

And based on the amount of money he’ll receive, it’s awfully strange that he’d even think about a career in stand-up comedy. Although, it’s not like Brady is exactly hurting for money.

Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX to join its broadcast coverage of the NFL. That’s a pretty good deal for the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

You know who it’s not great for? Greg Olsen. The former NFL tight end — who just completed his first season at FOX — will take a $7 million pay cut now that Brady is (presumably) on board.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen will go from making $10 million per year to $3 million. He will also drop down to the network’s second team on coverage, while Brady fills the top spot.