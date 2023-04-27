Restructured contract between Aaron Rodgers, Packers greatly reduces 2023 cap hit

The Green Bay Packers restructured their now-former quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ contract ahead of his trade. They converted $58.3 million of his 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“He’s scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year,” Graziano reported. “So he’d only count $1.165M against the Jets’ cap this year, and obviously they’ll restructure next year.”

The New York Jets traded for Rodgers, giving up a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in this year’s draft. They also added a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

It’s likely the Jets will restructure Rodgers’ contract again before the 2023 season.

How did the Jets end up with such a small cap hit for 2023? The Packers executed the restructure into 2024 before the trade went through, putting Rodgers on the veteran minimum this year. Green Bay’s 2023 cap hit for Rodgers is $40.3M, according to Graziano, as a result of bonus proration from previous deals.

Rodgers explains why he chose the Jets

Aaron Rodgers could’ve finished out his career almost anywhere, but on Wednesday, he held his first press conference as the newest member of the New York Jets. The former league MVP laid out the reasons why he wanted to join the Jets.

New York finished the 2022 season at 7-10 but with six losses to end the year. One of their seven wins was to the Packers, a 27-10 victory in mid-October. Rodgers remembered that game and it became one of the reasons he landed where he did.

“They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” Rodgers said. “I’m an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

Not completely oblivious to the Jets’ streak of ending the season early, Rodgers told reporters how he walked past the Super Bowl III trophy in the Jets facility and said, “it’s lookin’ a little lonely.”

The former Packers star did not neglect to note the influence offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had on his desire to join the Jets.

“A big reason I’m here, I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said. “I love him like a brother.”