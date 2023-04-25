Rex Ryan makes bold prediction for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is excited about the arrival of Aaron Rodgers to New York.

How excited, you ask? Well, let’s just say the ESPN analyst is already booking a first-class ticket to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Ryan declared the 39-year-old quarterback as the missing piece for New York while speaking on “Get Up” Tuesday, sporting a Jets letterman jacket and wearing his dad’s Super Bowl III ring.

Rex Ryan says the Jets are going to the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/wh5DV6Z17D — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 25, 2023

“This happens to be Super Bowl III—my dad’s Super Bowl ring right there. And why am I wearing it? Because the Jets are going!” Ryan said, via Awful Announcing. “Watch out, everybody. Here come the Jets! Here come the Jets! Right now, we haven’t had this type of quarterback maybe ever, since [Joe Namath] or whatever, or maybe ever. This is the missing piece for the New York Jets right here.”

The trade for Rodgers came 40 days after he expressed his desire to continue his NFL career with “Gang Green” during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Full details of the trade, via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

New York: Aaron Rodgers, picks No. 15 and 170 (fifth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay: Picks No. 13, 42 (second-round) and 207 (sixth-round) in 2023 NFL Draft + conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays

An overly emphatic Ryan highlighted the strengths of the Jets’ roster before calling out fans across the AFC East.

“Guess what all you fans in the AFC East: it ain’t no fun when the rabbit’s got the gun!” Ryan said. “Cause we’ve got the gun right now, and it is on. Our defense is better than yours, our quarterback is better than yours. It is on!”

Jets Banking on Resurgence from Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had a down year in 2022 coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns, throwing for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are nonetheless taking a big swing on Rodgers, who will replace 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson after two disappointing seasons.

Rodgers will reportedly change numbers, opting not to wear Joe Namath’s No. 12 despite receiving his blessing. He’ll instead wear No. 8, which he wore during his collegiate days at Cal. The Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month for this upcoming season. Schefter noted that New York could take part in up to six prime-time games. The Jets have not played on NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football” since 2012.