Rex Ryan Poses Wild Theory on Where Tom Brady Will End Up and Why

Rex Ryan had some wild thoughts regarding Tom Brady’s future in the NFL.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach is more than familiar with Brady, as he was a thorn in his side throughout his time in the AFC East. Heck, Ryan even played a Brady fanatic in That’s My Boy, one of Adam Sandler’s most — interesting? — flicks.

Now, Ryan is attempting to be an oracle regarding Brady’s next stop. The voices beyond must be strong, because this one is a doozy.

Sean Payton and Tom Brady to the…#Commanders? Rex Ryan poses a wild theory pic.twitter.com/7YI72Dz8l6 — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 29, 2023

“I’m telling you, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” stated Ryan, via NFL Countdown. “Here’s why. This is why I say it could happen. There’s a strong possibility that there’s going to be a change in ownership, alright? And when that happens, these owners aren’t tied in to that coach. To me, I can see a Sean Payton-Tom Brady — we talked about Miami, the Miami contact and Brady, it was Sean Payton. It was going to be that marriage of those two.

“That, down the road, if he doesn’t sign with the Raiders immediately, I can see this as a possibility.”

Tom Brady to the Washington Commanders? If the rumors of Jeff Bezos wanting the team are true, it could be the splash the Amazon mogul is looking for.

Until it happens, Rex Ryan will be hailed as a crazy man. But if it does, that’d be one heck of shot to call.

ESPN Insider: Miami Dolphins Make Decision on Tom Brady

Tom Brady could return to the AFC East in 2023. However, it won’t be with the Miami Dolphins.

Maybe the New York Jets. Possibly a return to New England. But ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins — who Brady has been linked to over recent seasons — are taking themselves out of a potential bidding war for the legendary quarterback.

“The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star quarterback decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” wrote ESPN. “Brady stated he is undecided on his plans for next season, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent and likely will attract attention from multiple teams.

“Brady previously has been linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for tampering with the three-time MVP on multiple occasions.”

Moreover, Schefter also reports that Miami is content to let the incumbent Tua Tagovailoa regain his starting job next season. Despite a myriad of injuries, the Dolphins are riding with the former Alabama star.

At one point in time, all signs pointed to Tom Brady becoming a Dolphin. Now, the time has passed — Brady will only be in Miami to visit his ex-wife from now on, it seems.