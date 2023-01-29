Ric Flair Calls Out Brock Purdy, Rips His Toughness in 49ers vs. Eagles

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is questioning the toughness of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy after suffering a right elbow injury Sunday.

Purdy exited the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter after taking a hit from linebacker Haason Reddick. His backup, Josh Johnson, led the offense in his absence, until he suffered a concussion just a few plays after the start of the third quarter.

Watching on FOX like the rest of us, Flair felt that Purdy should have remained in the game from the jump.

.@brockpurdy13, I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!! pic.twitter.com/i7sH4NgmPm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 29, 2023

“[email protected], I Crashed In An Airplane!!! Get In The Game! WTF!!!” Flair tweeted.

“The Dirtiest Player in the Game” certainly isn’t lying about his past. In 1975, Flair was involved in a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, which left one dead. Flair broke his back in three places and after three months of physical therapy, returned to the squared circle.

Though Purdy did return from the injury, it was clear he was nowhere near 100%. Aside from a few screens, it was all runs for the 49ers, meaning a heavy dose of running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel — and not a lot of production.

49ers Fail to Reach Goal After Quarterback Disaster

Without a functioning offense, the Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl LVII. This will be Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl appearance in five years and third since the turn of the century. Nick Sirianni joins Doug Pederson as Eagles head coaches to advance to the Super Bowl in their second season.

Jalen Hurts, once labeled as a man fighting for his job next season, is now the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl. Hurts didn’t have to wear his MVP cape in this one, completing 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards. He added 39 yards on 11 carries and a score.