Rich Eisen Says To ‘Keep an Eye on’ Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement

The drama involving Tom Brady‘s future appears to be very much alive. Even though the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the league in February, Rich Eisen says he may not be completely out of the game.

Eisen attended the NFL Scouting Combine for NFL Network over the weekend and reported on some of the top rumors he heard while in Indianapolis. At the top of the list was that Brady could come back in 2023.

“The No. 1 rumor I heard at the Combine — not in terms of a lot of chatter but this one just blew my mind — Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said. “A couple people were like, ‘Just hang on. Just you wait.’

“And one place people are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami. … Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies at the Combine.”

Eisen said the Miami Dolphins could have interest if they receive medical advice suggesting current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can’t return to the field. Brady owns a home in Miami, making it an easy location for the future Hall of Famer.

Just when you thought all the talk of Brady’s potential return subsided, rumors surface again. I guess we’ll wait and see what happens next.

Bruce Arians Believes Tom Brady Officially Done with NFL

When Tom Brady announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — for a second time — he said it was “for good.” But because of his first retirement, many are skeptical that he’ll stay away from the game.

Former Tampa Bay head coach and current team executive Bruce Arians believes Brady’s sincerity. He was asked if he thought the quarterback is officially done with football.

“I definitely think so,” Arians said, per FOX News. “He’s spent a lot of time with his kids and just heading to the next chapter. He’s got so many things going on, you know, he’s one busy dude.”

Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven rings. He was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, won five Super Bowl MVP awards and was the NFL MVP three times.