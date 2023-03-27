Richard Sherman Blames Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen For Lamar Jackson Debacle

As the Lamar Jackson saga continues, former NFL star Richard Sherman is pointing some fingers. He believes that two current quarterbacks in the league are to blame for the ongoing drama.

In case you haven’t followed along, the Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the MVP quarterback. That allows other teams from around the NFL to converse with Jackson and the Ravens would have seven days to match any offer sheet the QB signs.

Despite Jackson’s incredible skill, he hasn’t heard from any teams. It’s been a mystery during NFL free agency — but Sherman has a theory. He thinks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen are to blame.

“What pissed me off is when Kirk Cousins got his guaranteed deal, I thought quarterbacks from then on were gonna be like, ‘If it ain’t guaranteed, I ain’t taking it,” Sherman said on his podcast.

“Then [Patrick] Mahomes took that bs deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]. … But when he didn’t set it, then Josh Allen didn’t set it, now Lamar [Jackson]’s trying to set it after Deshaun [Watson]’s already set it. And [team owners] are like, ‘Nah. We ain’t letting that go.’”

Jackson’s contract drama with the Ravens dates back to last offseason. Though he sounded confident that a deal would get done, nothing has really moved on that front.

Typically, teams are quick to re-sign an MVP-caliber quarterback. Baltimore has had no trouble taking its time on this front.

NFL Warns Teams Against Working with Lamar Jackson’s Uncertified Rep

What do you do when you don’t get much interest from teams around the NFL? You ask an uncertified representative to help you out … apparently.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk recently, a representative not certified by the NFLPA began reaching out to teams on Lamar Jackson’s behalf. When the league found out about it, the NFL sent out a memo.

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a Nonexclusive Franchise Tender with the Baltimore Ravens,” the memo says.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

Teams may only speak with Jackson unless he hires a certified representative.