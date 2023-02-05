Richard Sherman Rips Proposed NFL Rule Change

Richard Sherman is not happy about a potential NFL rule change that might take effect this offseason.

After NFL chief medical officer Allan Sills said the league will review whether or not to ban the hip-drop tackle this offseason, Sherman took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the suggestion.

“A desperation wrap up trying to prevent a ball carrier from gaining extra yards,” Sherman tweeted. “There isn’t one player saying ‘hey I’m about to drop my weight on his ankle when I tackle him’. Defense is Hard enough with the rules about roughing the QB and interference. This would be overkill.”

The hip-drop tackle has been a talking point of the playoffs as both Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard were both injured after being taken down by someone using the technique.

Mahones suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pollard suffered a high-ankle sprain and fractured fibula against the San Francisco 49ers.

Richard Sherman wasn’t the only football player to throw cold water on the idea of banning the hip-drop tackle.

Many players also spoke out on Twitter at what they view as a step too far.

Sherman’s old Seattle Seahawks teammate and six-time All-Pro first team member Bobby Wagner responded to Sherman’s tweet

“Man, idk what they want defenders to do in that situation,” Wagner tweeted.

“Let them score apparently. How about tell the runner to go down on contact. Does that sound like football? No? Neither does asking the guy trying to stop him to not do everything he can to get him to the ground,” Sherman replied.