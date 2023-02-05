Ridiculous Super Bowl Uniform Stat Has Strong History of Predicting Winner

Throw out the Vegas odds, team statistics and any other analysis out there for Super Bowl LVII. There’s one way to determine the favorite for this year’s big game … and it has everything to do with the wardrobe each team wears.

That’s right, jersey color might be the greatest predictor of which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 12. FanSided.com revealed an interesting statistic that has been incredibly accurate in predicting the Super Bowl winner.

According to the site, the team wearing the white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls. This year, the Chiefs will wear the white uniforms while the Eagles will don their green jerseys.

Could that be a big mistake for Philadelphia?

Funny enough, both the Chiefs and Eagles have won their most recent Super Bowls while wearing the team-colored jerseys. Kansas City defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV in their red jerseys.

The Eagles knocked off the Patriots while wearing the green jerseys in Super Bowl LII. So, maybe the uniform trend doesn’t matter quite as much for Philadelphia and Kansas City.

It’s a pretty interesting trend, and one that Kansas City fans hopes continues this year.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Already Out

Super Bowl LVII hasn’t even kicked off yet, and already we’re seeing the odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year. BetMGM recently came out with a list of the teams with the best, and worst, chances to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Some of the names at the top will be a shock to nobody. The teams with the best odds include the Kansas City Chiefs (+550), Buffalo Bills (+650), San Francisco 49ers (+700) and Philadelphia Eagles (+800).

On the other side of the coin, teams with the worst odds include the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, both listed at +10000. The Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are all at +8000.

We’re all about getting early money on NFL teams for the upcoming season. We’d also like to see how Super Bowl LVII turns out before putting some money on the next one.