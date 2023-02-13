Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium.

The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.

Turns out, she was carrying a future creation inside her. After her 13-minute performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her second child. But fans knew it when she rubbed her stomach during one of her songs.

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

Rihanna and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are the parents of a nine-month-old boy. The singer is so private about her family that she’s yet to reveal her son’s name.

But Rihanna said she performed at the Super Bowl because she was a new mom. Keep in mind that she hasn’t performed publicly since 2018.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum,” she said in an interview about why she decided to do such a public performance. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,” she said.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

Here’s what we know to be true. Rihanna made her baby announcement at the Super Bowl. It was about the biggest audience possible. More than 103 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl halftime.