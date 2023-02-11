Rihanna Sets the Record Straight on Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall Prank

Even when you’re the man, you can get pranked. Patrick Mahomes had a red face after Brandon Marshall hit him with a fake Rihanna quote. Marshall is a media member now with his own podcast, and he was able to pull a fast one on Mahomes. The pop star is setting things straight, though.

Personally, I’d be afraid to make up a quote by Rihanna. It just feels like one of those things that comes with a lot of hate mail and wild DMs. However, Marshall was acting in good faith, just having a fun time. The former wide receiver couldn’t wait to mess with Mahomes.

Now we have the word from Rihanna herself – seriously this time.

“I am so sorry you went through that [Patrick],” the singer said, via TMZ. “I still think you’re great. [Brandon’s] a hater!”

When she heard about it, she felt bad for Patrick Mahomes.

“That is so mean. [Brandon] is mean, ok? I am so sorry you went through that, okay.”

For those that don’t know, Patrick Mahomes was asked by Brandon Marshall earlier this week about what he thought of a comment from Rihanna, claiming he was the greatest quarterback ever.

“It makes you feel great,” Mahomes said before complimenting Rihanna. “She’s going to crush it at halftime. I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are the game. Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I’m glad that she went with me for that honor.”

Rihanna did give Patrick Mahomes some support heading into the game, so I think everything turned out all right.

Patrick Mahomes Hopes to Break Jinx

Of course, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not going to be thinking about Rihanna when they’re on the field playing. Well, some of them might. But there are more pressing issues at hand. How about this stat – since 1999 there has been no regular season MVP who went on to win the Super Bowl.

That’s a long drought for the MVPs. Especially when you consider that Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings and three MVP awards for the regular season. How did none of those line up?

At any rate, Patrick Mahomes is on a mission to buck that trend. It’s something that is a lot easier said than done. However, Mahomes makes a lot of things look easy if we’re being honest.

This game between the Chiefs and the Eagles is going to be one worth watching. Super Bowl LVII is just a day away, Outsiders. A long season has led up to this.