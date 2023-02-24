Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Resulted in Over 100 FCC Complaints

A pregnant Rihanna danced and sang to a medley of her hits during the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. But her performance triggered a few folks watching at home.

TMZ reported that it had sifted through 103 complaints made this month to the FCC. The outlet said that almost all the complaints pertained to Rihanna’s halftime show at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. The number of complaints seems like a lot. But for context, her performance drew an average audience of 118.7 million viewers across all platforms. So complaints = miniscule.

Only Katy Perry, who performed in 2015, attracted a larger Super Bowl audience than Rihanna, with 120.7 million tuning in. Of course, fans also loved the dancers, with the left shark going viral. Rihanna bettered Lady Gaga’s audience of 117.5 million from 2017.

Rihanna waited to announce her pregnancy until after halftime. But fans on social media already figured it out by the time she finished her 13-minute set. She wore a red, baggy body suit. Call it maternity wear for sexy pop stars. The dozens of dancers sported similar outfits, but were dressed in white.

TMZ said that most folks who complained thought Rihanna was too overtly sexy on the Super Bowl stage. She did make a couple of gestures, but in hindsight, she seemed to be announcing she had a baby on board.

One complaint said: “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

Another combined a complaint, looping in the Sam Smith and Kim Petras performance from the Grammys. “I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it … Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?”

Rihanna wasn’t the first Super Bowl performer to receive FCC complaints. In fact, 100 seems so benign in comparison to other NFL spectaculars. There was a whole lot of pearl-clutching prompted by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who starred in the 2020 Super Bowl show. That was the last big show before the world shut down because of Covid. And the two did some sexy dancing along with their singing. The FCC received more than 1,300 complaints.

And all that was nothing in comparison to Janet Jackson’s infamous “nip slip” wardrobe malfunction when she sang with Justin Timberlake at the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston. The performance prompted 540,000 FCC complaints.

People still are talking about last year’s Super Bowl show at SoFi Stadium in LA. It was a nod to 1990s hip-hop featuring the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige. How did the show do with the FCC? Wait, if no one complains was there really a performance? The federal agency received a mere 33 notes from the triggered folks.