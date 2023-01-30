Riot Police Show Up in Philadelphia After Eagles Celebrations Get Out of Control

Things got a bit too rowdy in the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday.

Per video taken at the scene, police began putting on their riot gear as the celebration continued more than three hours after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl LVII berth.

Loads of riot cops have just showed up I have a bad feeling about this. pic.twitter.com/gkHx5MwFt9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 30, 2023

“Nearly three hours after the Eagles made it the Super Bowl, the party is still going strong on Broad Street, though cops are getting their riot gear on,” Stephanie Farr of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted. “Thinking they may shut it down soon. If they can.”

Nearly three hours after the Eagles made it the Super Bowl, the party is still going strong on Broad Street, though cops are getting their riot gear on. Thinking they may shut it down soon. If they can. pic.twitter.com/YEDNwqcNra — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 30, 2023

Police pushed the crowd of thousands back, making multiple pleas over a megaphone for the crowd to disperse.

“Police just issued their final warning to the crowd on Broad to disperse,” Farr wrote. “As the cop made the announcement, the crowd made him laugh and after he did so, the crowd cheered him on. However, not many people actually dispersed.”

Multiple incidents had already occurred within an hour of the Eagles’ victory. With the franchise clinching their second Super Bowl berth in five years, Eagles fans flocked to the streets to party. Several Eagles fans standing on top of a bus stop roof suddenly plunged to the ground after the structure gave way.

Despite local authorities’ best attempt to keep the postgame celebration safe, Eagles fans found a way. Fans started climbing light poles, which had been greased down, though clearly not enough.

Eagles Clinch Super Bowl Berth

The Eagles are on their way to a third Super Bowl appearance this century — three quarterbacks and three head coaches. This year’s team features the duo of quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, who are in their second season together.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, completed 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards. He added 39 yards on 11 carries and a score. Once labeled as a man fighting for his job next season, Hurts is now the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl.

“My first year here [people] probably didn’t even want [me drafted] here. It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself,” Hurts said after the game, via ESPN. “It was a big surprise to many. My favorite [Bible] verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7: ‘You may not know now but later you’ll understand.’ Hopefully people understand.”