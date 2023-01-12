Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Rule Out NFL Comeback in 2023

When it comes to Rob Gronkowski, the lovably goofy former NFL tight end, you never know if he’s serious about returning to the pros.

The 33-year-old already has retired twice. First he left the New England Patriots and stayed in retirement for all of a year. Then he jumped back into the league in 2020 to follow quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Bucs. The two helped Tampa to the Super Bowl. But while Brady continued to play this season with the Bucs, Gronk opted to become a retired athlete who can party with no worries.

Is a third time on the horizon for Rob Gronkowski? He chatted about the topic this week with Babcock and Mojo on the FS1 TMZ Sports show.

“Like Dumb and Dumber, baby. You’re sayin’ there’s a chance? You never know,” Gronk told the TMZ hosts. “What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it.

“Throw me some quarterback money. Then you’re talking, so there’s always a possibility.”

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate a Super Bowl win for Tampa in February, 2021. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’re wondering if any team will throw an aging tight end all that quarterback money. Gronk says there’s a chance, but we’ll show you what the NFL thinks about tight ends versus quarterbacks.

Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers is the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL this season based on an annual average guaranteed salary of $50.2 million. (And he’s thinking of retiring or at least leaving the Packers). Cleveland Brown Deshaun Watson owns the biggest guaranteed contract at $230 million. This is all according to financial figures provided by ESPN.com.

Meanwhile, we have the tight ends. Rob Gronkowski was the dominant tight end in the league during his time in the pros. These days, Raider Darren Waller owns the highest annual average salary at $17 million. San Francisco George Kittle is tops among tight ends in guaranteed contract money. His contract is worth $40 million. That’s ahead of Baltimore’s Mark Andrews ($37.6 million) and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert ($34.8 million).

Those are some hefty paychecks, but are no where near quarterback money. So Gronk is asking for the moon and the stars from a league that prefers to pay the celestial checks to the QBs. Can’t blame him for aiming high.

He’s also not really serious about coming back.

“Ya know, I really didn’t have the itch,” Rob Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. “I just had a couple thoughts throughout the 17 weeks of football. It was about week 10, week 11, week 12, right around there where I was thinking about it. But I really never got the itch. It was just a couple of thoughts.”

Gronk added: “I’m not gonna ever go back to football if I’m just thinking about it and don’t really have that itch. That trigger was not gonna be pulled to go back and play football this year. It was not there, man.”