Rob Gronkowski Gives His Best Tip For Players Ahead of the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about winning the Super Bowl.

When the legendary NFL tight end gives advice, both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs should take it ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Speaking with Kay Adams, the four-time Super Bowl champion gave his best tip for players ahead of the Super Bowl.

“I would say all the outside noises, don’t let the distractions get to you,” started Gronkowski. “There’s going to be a lot of people asking for tickets. Where to stay. ‘Hey, can you put me up at the Super Bowl?’ There’s going to be a lot of that. Just ignore all the outside distractions and focus on the game. Play it like it’s a regular game. Prepare like it’s another regular game. Obviously put more effort into it. It’s the Super Bowl. Make sure you know everything. Dot all your I’s. Dot all your T’s. But all the distractions that come with it, trust me. You’ve got all the parties. Media row. Your friends. Ignore all that.

“The biggest focus is the game on Sunday. Prepare to the best and be ready for kickoff.”

Alas, that’s sound advice from a player who can just show his four rings as proof that it works. Time will tell which team takes Rob Gronkowski’s advice, but both franchises would be smart to do so.

Rob Gronkowski Hopes To Reunite With Tom Brady on FOX

Tom Brady signed a massive contract with Fox to move to the booth as a broadcaster following his playing career. It’s a move that his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski would like to join him on.

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010 and quickly became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets. The two would win three Super Bowls in New England, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together and winning another.

“He’s going to be in the booth commentating on games. I’m not at that level, that’s not my style, that’s 100% his. But I can see us collabing in a way,” Gronkowski said.

“I can go up to the booth. Or maybe I’m on the sideline, and I go up to him. I can definitely see that happening.”

It would make sense for Fox to take advantage of Gronk as much as possible. He’s one of the most popular personalities the NFL has seen and he has great chemistry with Brady. So, why not embrace him during broadcasts?

Tom Brady has said that he will begin his broadcasting career in 2024. His contract with Fox will pay him $375 million over 10 years.

On3 and Outsider’s Daniel Morrison contributed to this article.