Rob Gronkowski Hopes To Reunite With Tom Brady on FOX

Tom Brady signed a massive contract with Fox to move to the booth as a broadcaster following his playing career. It’s a move that his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski would like to join him on.

Rob Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010 and quickly became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets. The two would win three Super Bowls in New England, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers together and winning another.

“He’s going to be in the booth commentating on games. I’m not at that level, that’s not my style, that’s 100% his. But I can see us collabing in a way,” Gronkowski said.

“I can go up to the booth. Or maybe I’m on the sideline, and I go up to him. I can definitely see that happening.”

It would make sense for Fox to take advantage of Gronk as much as possible. He’s one of the most popular personalities the NFL has seen and he has great chemistry with Brady. So, why not embrace him during broadcasts?

Tom Brady has said that he will begin his broadcasting career in 2024. His contract with Fox will pay him $375 million over 10 years.

Troy Aikman’s Advice to Tom Brady

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman made the move from the playing field to the booth that Tom Brady is getting ready to make. Now, he’s offered some advice about what to do.

“My only advice is just be you, be authentic,” Aikman said. “Be honest, speak your mind. And he’ll find his niche, he’ll do that respectfully and I think he’ll have a lot to add to the broadcast.”