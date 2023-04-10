Some NFL teams might have interest in trying to get Rob Gronkowski to put the helmet and shoulder pads back on, but the former tight end says he’s happy in retirement. He has no plans of returning to the field.

Gronkowski has retired from the NFL twice. He stepped away after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots but eventually made a return in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end then retired following the 2021 campaign.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gronkowski made it pretty clear that he has no intention of returning. He’s pleased with his current situation.

“There’s no chance anymore,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happily retired.”

Instead of football, Gronkowski has apparently picked up another sport: pickleball. And, right now, it seems to be satisfying the competitive itch.

“I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too” he said. “And I beat ’em with an average Joe — my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner.”

“So, I’m happily retired. I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football.”

Gronkowski enjoyed one of the best careers for a tight end in the history of the sport. In 11 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, he totaled 621 catches for 9286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

He’s a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time Super Bowl winner.

Rob Gronkowski Talked About Potential Return in January

We won’t go as far as to say Rob Gronkowski has had a complete change of heart regarding his NFL retirement. However, it wasn’t that long ago that he kept the door cracked for a comeback.

Speaking with TMZ Sports back in January Gronkowski talked about the possibility of returning to the league.

“Like Dumb and Dumber, baby. You’re sayin’ there’s a chance? You never know,” Gronk said. “What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap? Then you gotta think about it.

“Throw me some quarterback money. Then you’re talking, so there’s always a possibility.”

Essentially, Gronkowski would’ve been willing to unretire from the sport for a second time if the price was right. In terms of just missing football? It seems that the 33-year-old has found a way to fill the void.

And after the impressive 11-year career he’s enjoyed, what else is there to accomplish?