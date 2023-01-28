Rob Gronkowski Responds to Rumors Linking Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders

If Tom Brady does decide to return in 2023, which organization will he play for? That’s a question his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, was asked to answer in a recent interview. Specifically, the former NFL tight end was asked where the quarterback would land if it came down to the Raiders and Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay, believes his former teammate would stay in Florida.

“The Bucs versus the Raiders? Oh man,” Gronkowski said while on NSPN – Champa Bay TV. “What one’s more likely? I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I mean, he’s been there now for three years. It’s just such a great organization. They got such great people in the front office. So, if I had to take a guess right now over those two, I would just say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

First, Brady needs to decide what he plans to do in 2023. Will he head into retirement (permanently), or does he want to come back for another season?

Brady has said that he doesn’t want to make a decision too quickly. So, it’ll probably be awhile before even the quarterback knows what he wants to do.

“Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady’s future, and I don’t even think Tom knows what his future holds right now,” Gronkowski said on FOX. “But let me tell you this, he was top-five in passing yards last season, he can still play the game.”

We may not know what Tom Brady’s plans are with the NFL right now, but we do know about his broadcasting gigs this year. That is, he won’t have any.

Even though Brady is scheduled to work for FOX on the broadcasting side when his playing days are over, he won’t be part of the network’s Super Bowl LVII coverage.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that FOX doesn’t have any plans to use Brady for this year’s Super Bowl.

For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 18, 2023

“For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl,” Deitsch wrote on Twitter. “You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it.”

While Brady would undoubtedly provide great insight into what it’s like on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see him on that call.