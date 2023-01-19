Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Legendary Way He Celebrated NFL Wins

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski did his fair share of winning over the course of his 11-year career. Playing with Tom Brady over the entire duration makes that far from a shocking statement, but nonetheless, Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl champion.

With so many big wins throughout his career, you can bet the celebrations were just as grand. Speaking with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” show Wednesday, Gronkowski revealed the specifics behind his celebrations following victories throughout his playing days. Adams posed the question just days removed from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence squading up at Waffle House following his team’s 31-30 victory in the AFC Wild Card game Saturday.

As you could expect, Gronkowski is one of us.

“When I was in my young twenties, it was rip as many beers as you possibly could,” Gronkowski said. “And then later on when I was getting later in my twenties and my thirties, it was go home and start doing treatment on your body so you can get ready for the following week.

Which celebration method did he enjoy best? Well, that’s an easy answer for the 33-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I liked it better when I was young twenties. After games, the postgame for the [New England] Patriots there’s a hallway and that’s where the reception room is after the game… I would just load up on food — chicken fingers, pizza, macaroni. I was stealing all the drinks from there and I would bring it all home… be crushing beers with the family, friends, whoever it was and I’d just be mowing down all the food that I stole.”

Rob Gronkowski Returning in 2023?

Gronkowski retired at the end of the 2021 season — the second time he’s called it quits in his career. He previously retired after the 2018 campaign before returning in 2020 when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported in December that Gronkowski had discussions with the Buccaneers around Thanksgiving about coming out of retirement this season.

Multiple options were discussed, such as Gronkowski going on the practice squad to get into football shape. In addition, Tampa Bay was willing to add Gronkowski directly to the 53-man roster. Gronkowski, however, ultimately decided to stay retired.