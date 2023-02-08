Rob Gronkowski Says He Was ‘Shocked’ By Tom Brady’s Retirement

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski still can’t believe that Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons.

Gronkowski, who spent 11 seasons with Brady between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hauled in 93 touchdowns from the quarterback, said Tuesday he believes Brady has plenty left in the tank.

pic.twitter.com/mVhCcqHxjn — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2023

“I was shocked a little bit because there’s something left in the tank,” Gronkowski said at FOX Media Day ahead of Super Bowl LVII. “He could play until he’s 50.”

Brady made it through his age-45 season before announcing his retirement for a second time this past Wednesday. Brady walks away as a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast alongside Jim Gray, Brady agreed with Gronkowski in that he could have continued playing if he wanted to.

There’s always gonna be a part that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play,” Brady said. “I think there’s just a decision to know that it’s the right time. So I think for me it’s more of just, it’s gonna end at some point, and I think now’s the time.”

As Brady moves on from quarterbacking, he does so with a lucrative contract waiting for him at Fox Sports. Brady reportedly inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network in 2022 to begin once he called it a career in the NFL. Appearing on FS1‘s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Monday, Brady said he won’t join Fox Sports until the 2024 season. Once his deal starts, Brady will serve as lead color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

Gronkowski, an analyst at Fox Sports, said it’s possible the two could work together down the road.

“That’s definitely a possibility for sure, being with Tom for so long and now we’re going to be at FOX together,” Gronkowski said. “There really hasn’t been any plans or anything or any talks about it, but that definitely could be a possibility. We could banter back and forth in some way, somehow, maybe do a couple promos together or whatever it is. That will be down the road. Time will have to tell with that.”