Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out After Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

With his retirement announcement Wednesday, Tom Brady is now one of 12 players to have retired from the NFL twice.

Brady’s friend and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, joins him on the list. The quarterback-tight end duo spent 11 seasons together, nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They connected for 93 touchdowns in 141 games together.

Following Brady’s decision to call it quits after 23 seasons in the NFL, Gronkowski shared a short message to his Twitter.

Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club.



You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 1, 2023

Gronkowski posted a much longer message on this day last year, when Brady retired before unretiring 40 days later. Gronkowski followed up Brady’s faux retirement with a sincere one of his own in June — his second.

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special,” Gronkowski wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

“If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it.”

Patriots React to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Brady spent the first two decades of his Hall of Fame career with the Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl championships. Bill Belichick, who selected Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, issued a statement on his retirement.

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner,” Belichick said. “He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike.

“Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”