Rob Gronkowski Weighs In On Mac Jones, Bill Belichick Unrest Rumors

Rob Gronkowski is relaying some thoughts on the rumors regarding Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, there’s some unrest between the quarterback and Bill Belichick. Anyone who watched the Patriots last season could see something was off. Whether it was their controversial offensive coaching staff or something else, the vibes weren’t right.

Now, the possibility of the Patriots trading Jones has been talked about over recent days. Joining FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams show, Gronkowski weighed in. He’s not believing the rumor mill.

“I think that was fake news,” Gronkowski said. “There was just too much turnover this year.”

Continuing, Gronkowski believes that the turnover regarding the Patriots’ offensive staff last season is what led to their struggles.

“[Belichick] already got a new offensive coordinator [and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien] that he brought into place. Just the whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year, and then if you’re shipping your quarterback … that’s just too much turnover to have in the NFL in one season and to be able to compete the following year,” elaborated Gronkowski. “So, I don’t think that’s real news. I think that is fake news.”

Still, Gronkowski isn’t ruling it out as a possibility in the future. He thinks if 2023 doesn’t go well for the former Alabama quarterback, then Belichick could look to move on.

“But, in the future, if Mac Jones doesn’t put it together this year with Billy O’Brien and all that, I can see that being a possibility after this season,” Gronkowski added. “But I don’t think that was true over this offseason so far. I gotta stamp that as fake news.”

More on Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Yes, Mac Jones was disappointing in 2022. Still, moving on from the 24-year old quarterback would be shocking, even for New England.

Jones passed for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, not exactly gaudy numbers. Still, when you think about the injuries and bad coaching he dealt with, it looks gargantuan. There aren’t many quarterback that would’ve succeeded in New England last season.

If the Patriots moved on from Jones, there would be a bevy of suitors. He had a great rookie season, and then the rug was pulled out from underneath. 2023 should be much more fruitful than last season was.

Rob Gronkowski is right. If Bill O’Brien can’t get Mac Jones back on track, perhaps he’s a goner. But for now, leave your worries about the quarterback in the past.