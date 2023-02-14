Rob Gronkowski Weighs in on the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes Debate

There is already a debate regarding which quarterback is better, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. Now, Brady’s longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski has weighed in on that debate.

As Gronkowski explained during an appearance on Up & Adams, Mahomes is capable of catching Brady at some point in his career, but it’s going to be incredibly difficult.

“Yeah, he definitely can give Brady a run for his money,” Rob Gronkowski said. “I mean, he’s young, he has two Super Bowl wins now. Yes, he’s been to the Super Bowl three times over the last six years.”

Can @PatrickMahomes give @TomBrady a run for his money?@RobGronkowski: yes… but in order to get to that level you’re going to have to be consistent for the next 15 years.



As Rob Gronkowski explained, even though Mahomes has been incredible to start his career, Brady was incredible for two decades. To match or surpass Brady, he’ll need to be incredibly consistent going forward.

“But, in order to get to that level, you’re gonna have to be consistent for the next 15 years,” Gronkowski explained.

“So, it’s a debate but it’s not up to us, it’s all up to Patrick Mahomes. He’s just got to keep performing for the next 15 years. So, that’s definitely a duty right there.”

Rob Gronkowski Wants to Reunite With Tom Brady

In 2024, Tom Brady is going to be joining the broadcast booth at Fox. Rob Gronkowski hopes to reunite with Brady there.

“He’s going to be in the booth commentating on games. I’m not at that level, that’s not my style, that’s 100% his. But I can see us collabing in a way,” Gronkowski said.

“I can go up to the booth. Or maybe I’m on the sideline, and I go up to him. I can definitely see that happening.”