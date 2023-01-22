Robert Griffin III Drops Hilarious Hot Take on Bengals Uniforms Today vs. Bills

You know, it’s a good thing that the Bengals aren’t wearing all-white today against the Bills. Robert Griffin III already cracked jokes about their unis, though. With all of the snow falling this NFL Playoff Sunday, it’s a little bit of a winter classic.

Joe Burrow throwing passes in the snow? Sign me up every time. The Bengals have shown that their white-away uniforms are some of the best in the NFL. Especially with those white helmets. While they opted for the orange domes today to break it up a bit, it is still a little hard to see.

Now, imagine being on the field itself with that snow blasting you in the face. Robert Griffin III had a quick meme for Twitter.

There’s this thing with RGIII and his social media. He goes from charming and funny at times to just cringey and awkward. It’s nice to see him put out a joke that doesn’t cause people to scratch their heads and reply with “????” The Bills and Bengals are probably not too worried about what they’re wearing though.

This game is massive. With an AFC Championship appearance on the line, it could come down to the wire.

Bengals, Bills Game Gets Emotional With Damar Hamlin’s Return

Leading up to this game, fans were wondering if we would see Damar Hamlin or not. The Bills safety did make a trip to the stadium and is there in person to cheer his teammates on. It is such a landmark moment in his recovery. Not only coming back to the football field but doing it for this game.

Of course, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest earlier this month while the Bengals and Bills faced off in the regular season. That game did not get far, with Hamlin’s injury happening in the first quarter.

This Bengals and Bills game was already going to be filled with emotions. But add in the snow, add in Hamlin coming to watch in person, add it all up – it is remarkable that we are at this point. That Damar is at this point.

Let’s hope we get a great end to this game, just like it deserves.