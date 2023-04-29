It’s been made clear how much the opinions between NFL scouts and mock draft analysts differ in the case of WIll Levis. After being overlooked in round one, Tennessee Titans took the chance on him, trading up to draft the former Kentucky star in the second round and end one of the biggest slides in NFL Draft history.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Levis will be No. 3 on the depth chart entering summer workouts. But once they’re on the practice field for training camp, the job is anybody’s to win.

ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III revealed how he sees Levis fitting into the QB room in Tennessee, and why Levis sliding back into the second round could end up being a blessing in disguise.

“I think his fit is phenomenal. This Tennessee Titans offense is predicated on running the football, and that’s what he does best. Not just running it, but the play-action pass off of it,” Griffin III said on SportsCenter Saturday morning. “I do have to say, his drop was really a byproduct of the media hype train. It really sucks for him and his family because they get caught up in all of that.

“But make no mistake, getting drafted into the NFL is a blessing. Now, Will Levis gets the opportunity to learn and compete against Ryan Tannahill and last year’s draft pick Malik Willis.”

More on Will Levis’ first-round slide

It was no secret that Will Levis was the most polarizing figure in this year’s draft cycle. You either love his game, or you hate it.

His stats were down across the board between his junior and senior campaigns, but the difference in Levis’s stats comes from the talent around him, particularly on his offensive line. Levis was sacked 36 times in 2022, which ranked Kentucky’s OL No. 128 out of 131 in the FBS. He was sacked 11.80 percent of the times he dropped back in the pocket last season.

But it’s not his fault that he is so polarizing — it is the fault of those around him at Kentucky. Levis had little-to-no help out wide, and was without his star running back until halfway through the season. By the time Kentucky got back to full strength everywhere else, the injuries had already piled up oh himself.

With even more experienced talent around him in Tennessee, Levis has a lot to prove and no excuses when it comes to cleaning up the so-called excuses as to why he didn’t perform up to expectation at Kentucky in 2022.