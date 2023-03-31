Robert Griffin III Hints He’s Joining Potential Washington Commanders Ownership Group

You’ve heard about Josh Harris heading up a new Washington Commanders ownership group. Then Magic Johnson joined it. And now Robert Griffin III hints he may be part of it all, too.

It would be a fascinating twist for RG3, the one-time lofty draft pick of the then Washington Redskins. The team selected him at No. 2, right behind fellow Texan Andrew Luck, in the 2012 NFL Draft. Eleven years later, Griffin could be part of the new Commanders ownership group that sweeps aside Daniel Snyder and takes over one of the NFL’s most-stories franchises.

Griffin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week. And one of the first things Eisen wanted RG3 to talk about was the potential change in Washington ownership with the group led by Harris. That’s when Griffin dropped a hint that he may be involved as well.

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this (potential ownership) group, led by Josh Harris,” Griffin said. “And having an opportunity to come in on that ownership group, I’m like head-over-heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle type of moment, to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.

“That’s something I’m really excited about. It’s not something I can announce at this point. The conversations are happening and I’m really excited about the potential there. At the end of the day, they will throw a parade when Dan Snyder sells the team.”

Fans reached out to slap high fives with Robert Griffin III back in 2015.

RG3 Thinks New Washington Ownership Group will Chase Clouds Away

RG3, the former Heisman winner from Baylor, left the NFL, for good, after the end of the 2020 season. He then went into TV. He works as an analyst for NFL and college football on ESPN. But for a few minutes this week, he was back again in the middle of all those Washington memories.

His thoughts on a change of ownership:

“I had to learn a lot as I was there in my early years,” RG3 said. “And since I left in 2015, it’s just been one thing after the other. I think the team is ready to move on. I think the fans are ready to move on. And it’s going to be a sad day in the Snyder household because he’s lived his entire life to be the owner. Now that’s going to be taken away from him, so I know the fans are rejoicing.

“And I think because of that dark cloud, it’s time to move on. I think the relationship has run it’s course, probably a long time ago. And I think everybody needs to be excited for what’s to come with the Commanders because it’s only going to go up.”

Earlier this week, news broke that the ownership group turned in a bid that met the selling price to buy Washington. Harris is the lead. He also is the majority stake holder in the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.