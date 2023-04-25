Robert Griffin III: Jets got ‘absolutely fleeced’ in Aaron Rodgers trade

The New York Jets finally made their offseason splash yesterday by officially getting a deal done for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. With the trade complete, though, Robert Griffin III isn’t too keen on what Gang Green had to give up to get him.

Griffin III shared his opinion on Twitter and said the Jets ‘got absolutely fleeced’ although they just become contenders this season in the NFL.

The Jets are BONAFIDE Super Bowl contenders now, but that doesn’t change the fact that they got ABSOLUTELY FLEECED on this trade. Packers are getting a better fist round pick this year, a 2nd rounder this year, and a more than likely 1st rounder next year for 1-2 years of Rodgers — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2023

There’s a fair point within his take considering Aaron Rodgers’ age and eventual desire to call it a career. No player has been as unpredictable as of late in the league as Rodgers. Neither the Packers, Jets, nor anyone else knew if he’d be playing for their team this season, let alone any team at all. With that in mind, giving up this kind of capital could bite New York if this doesn’t pan out.

Even so, do you think the Jets really care right now? They finally got their quarterback in the form of a four-time NFL MVP and former Super Bowl champion. Considering the rest of their roster, New York is now well within the conversation to win it all next year.

So, in general, Robert Griffin III takes a fair position to have with how things could play out down the road. Still, Woody Johnson, Joe Douglas, and the rest of the Jets organization didn’t prioritize picks in order to potentially get New York their second Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears reacts to Aaron Rodgers trade on Twitter

Fans of the New York Jets will be celebrating on Monday night, as Aaron Rodgers is now their starting quarterback. The four-time NFL MVP will now be heading to the Meadowlands via the Green Bay Packers, wrapping up what was the NFL’s biggest story for weeks.

If anyone is as excited as the Jets about the Rodgers trade, it’s the Chicago Bears. For years, Rodgers dominated the franchise and made their life in the NFC North miserable. Rodgers even once declared himself the owner after continually getting wins over the Bears.

Once the trade was announced by multiple different insiders, Chicago decided to have some fun on Twitter. The official Bears account posted a gif of a bear waving goodbye to the camera. While you see a friendly animal through the tweet, it may not be as nice if Rodgers was really behind the fence.

Rodgers is not only out of the NFC North but Chicago’s schedule entirely. They are not scheduled to face off against the Jets again until the 2026 season. That’s because the two squads matched up this past year. There is a chance Rodgers is not in the league by then, depending on how his contract works out.