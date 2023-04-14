Robert Griffin III Responds to Ben Roethlisberger Stinging Commentary on Lamar Jackson

Robert Griffin III didn’t appreciate Ben Roethlisberger’s analysis of Lamar Jackson’s skills in the pocket. So he brought facts to his own argument.

First, let’s set the table. RG3 is the former first-round draft pick and quarterback for both Washington and Cleveland. He now works as an NFL and college analyst for ESPN. Roethlisberger is the retired Steelers quarterback with two Super Bowl rings who hosts his own podcast. And Jackson is a current NFL star who is having a difficult time reaching a contractual agreement with the Ravens.

Robert Griffin III jumped into the discussion after Ben Roethlisberger insisted that defenses don’t fear Jackson sitting back in the pocket and flicking passes downfield.

RG3 shared the Roethlisberger video from the podcast and added some context. Basically, he compared several stats from the careers of both Big Ben and Jackson.

RG3 wrote: “Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson; “You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.” Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben.”

Then he added: “Career Passer rating in the pocket: 97.9 (percent) Lamar; 94.2 Big Ben; Career QBR in the pocket 64.9, Lamar (and) 63.4 Big Ben”

Here’s the exact quote from Ben Roethlisberger that drew the ire of Robert Griffin.

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles. But you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he’s a different level runner, so you fear that.

“But now, if you’ve got that guy on the outside,” Roethlisberger said. “You better put a safety back or it’s one-on-one, you can just throw it to him.”

He also added: “So it definitely creates some potential opportunities for that offense and for Lamar to run if he has to or to take those big shots down the field if he needs to if they bring those safeties down.”

Ben Roethlisberger and Robert Griffin were both talking about Lamar Jackson and his accuracy from the pocket. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

We’re adding another layer to the discussion. Last fall, Jackson scored a QB rating from a clean pocket of 91.1. He ranked in a three-way tie for 15th with Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. All three were a tick above Tom Brady. But Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (105.5) and Patrick Mahomes (105.2) were far ahead, with the two in first and second in the ratings.

Jackson also completed 62.3 percent of his passes from a clean pocket. And that percentage is near the bottom of the NFL.

Meanwhile, what Robert Griffin didn’t say is this: Ben Roethlisberfer retired as one of the top quarterbacks in league history. He retired after the 2021 season. And at that point, he ranked fifth all-time in career passing yards with 64,088. [His 418 touchdown throws were eighth highest in the NFL record books. And his 5,440 completions were fifth.

What Robert Griffin also didn’t mention — Ben Roethlisberger is more than qualified to evaluate Jackson, even if the Ravens QB beats the former Steeler is some of the stats.