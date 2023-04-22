Robert Griffin III Takes Brady Quinn To Task Over Narrative On CJ Stroud, 2023 NFL Draft

Robert Griffin III is stepping into the CJ Stroud fray, chastising Brady Quinn for spreading nonsence about the former Ohio State quarterback.

As we count down the days til next week’s NFL Draft, you start hearing wild stories about why prospects are escalating up the boards, or in some cases, free falling. CJ Stroud is one of those draft mysteries and Quinn didn’t help the situation when he passed along a bit of draft gossip.

RGIII, the former Heisman winner and Washington starter, gave Quinn a social media swat for perpetuating a story about Stroud no-showing at a Manning Camp.

“Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS,” tweeted Robert Griffin. “CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research. Brady Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is STILL YOUR RESPONSIBILITY to vet character damaging information yourself before echoing it to millions of people. Too often lies are reported and used to hurt players. THAT AIN’T RIGHT.”

Brady Quinn’s attempt to tear down CJ Strouds’ character was BOGUS. CJ DID NOT no-show at the Manning Passing Academy without warning because he DID NOT COMMIT TO GOING. I know because I did the research. @Brady_Quinn said he simply repeated something he was told, but it is… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 20, 2023

Quinn Defended Himself, Saying He Vetted the CJ Stroud Detail

Quinn jumped in to defend himself. “What I was told was vetted,” said Quinn, a former Notre Dame star and NFL first rounder, replied. “It’s also not my opinion of him which if you watched the podcast you would have heard. Looking forward to your book coming out!!”

Robert Griffin answered with “I did the research. Your story doesn’t hold any water. I also did listen. Saying you like a player while sharing a false character assassination story that was fed to you is IRRESPONSIBLE. You can’t even do the research correctly on me. Ain’t no book, my story still being written.”

As Robert Griffin and Brady Quinn traded no barbs on social media, it’s still a mystery as to why CJ Stroud’s draft status appears to be on the way down. He enjoyed a terrific game in the semifinals of the playoffs against Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Even as Robert Griffin Defended CJ Stroud, Draft Stories Continued

Stroud’s ever-evolving draft evaluation is an odd situation. In early April, some draft analysts projected the former Buckeye as the top pick of the draft. The Panthers, who traded for the top pick from the Bears, were thought to be leaning Stroud’s way. Now, it seems a near certainty that Carolina is sticking with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

So that means Stroud goes to the Texans at pick 2, right? Not so fast. Buzz out of Houston suggested that the Texans weren’t all in with Stroud, possibly because of his agent, and want to pick Bama linebacker Will Anderson or Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. The Texans also own the 12th pick. And there is speculation that Houston will take a quarterback at that spot. Or, the Texans may trade for a quarterback.

So Brady Quinn jumped in and added a CJ Stroud story in regards to an annual summer camp for quarterback hosted by Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. Robert Griffin wasn’t the only former NFL player who criticized Quinn. Ryan Clark did as well.

“CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp,” Clark tweeted. “He chose to work with his teammates at Ohio State instead before his final season. He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore Brady Quinn, what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization?”

Thankfully, the three-day NFL Draft starts Thursday with all the first-round selections.