Robert Griffin III Thanks All For Helping Him, Family Find Their Lost Dog Benny in Heartwarming Story

This is a story with a happy ending. But for awhile, it looked like Robert Griffin III and his family had lost a beloved member of the family.

RG3, the former Heisman winner and NFL quarterback, shared a heart-breaking post in regards to the family dog earlier this week. Benny had slipped out of the backyard. Griffin waited to post anything on social media. Finally, he figured that one of his 2.2 million followers had spotted the dog and help bring him home.

Robert Griffin wrote: “Well guys….tonight is looking like one of the worst nights ever. Our Dog got out of the back yard and has been gone for 5 hours. Feels like we lost him. Damn.”

Well guys….tonight is looking like one of the worst nights ever. Our Dog got out of the back yard and has been gone for 5 hours. Feels like we lost him. Damn. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 16, 2023

He then posted additional information, which included photos of this very good boy.

“We are in Clermont, Florida,” wrote Robert Griffin. “He could be anywhere in Orlando at this point. Still looking for him. He is cute and hella friendly so hopefully no one kidnapped him. He wouldn’t even know if they did as long as they had snacks. Just laughing through the anxiety right now.”

We are in Clermont, Florida. He could be anywhere in Orlando at this point. Still looking for him. He is cute and hella friendly so hopefully no one kidnapped him. He wouldn’t even know if they did as long as they had snacks. 😂 just laughing through the anxiety right now. pic.twitter.com/UF3ZvhrHuT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 16, 2023

If you love dogs, you know how gutted you feel if your favorite canine goes missing. The dog can’t talk and tell anyone he’s lost. Maybe a kind person will find him, feed him, give him some cuddles and try to locate his human. But you never know.

However, this story ended with a happy homecoming.

What a WILD night but THANK GOD and YOU GUYS for helping us find our Dog Benny. pic.twitter.com/yYt2nIBuVB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 16, 2023

Robert Griffin was about to decompress and sit in the sauna, but first, he had to do a three-minute long video on how he found Benny. And it involved a whole lot of walking, screaming and an encounter with a “kidnapper van” to help end the eight hours without Benny.

“Guys, we got him back, we got our dog back,” RGIII tells his fans. “Unbelievable, unbelievable night for sure thank you, thank you for everybody who chimed in … sent text messages and offered a helping hand.

“We knew tonight that the best way for us to get our dog back was to go out in the community and be as loud as you possibly could be.” So Griffin explained that he whistled and called for Benny for at least two hours outside the neighborhood.

“At one point, we’re checking and driving down the road and this kidnapper van starts driving towards us,” Robert Griffin says. “It’s driving kind of slow and I’m like I don’t know what’s really going on here. But as it comes closer towards us, it speeds up and passes me, I look back and think that car might’ve kidnapped our dog.”

But here’s what happened. The driver of the so-called “kidnapper van” was searching for someone out looking for a lost dog. He did a U-turn in the van and approached Griffin. Once he confirmed that RGIII was looking for a brown dog, the ex QB followed him to his home. Benny was in the backyard having the best time with the man’s family.

“Guys, in most situations, when someone in a kidnapper van says follow me, you probably don’t follow them,” Griffin said. “But if you’re looking for a dog, the only other man in the household with you, your wife and four daughters, you follow the kidnapper van where ever he wants to go.”

Thankfully, Benny is back home with Robert Griffin, his wife and four daughters. RGIII definitely missed the other man in the house.