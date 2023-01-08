Robert Griffin III Wears Damar Hamlin Jersey During ESPN Pre-Game Coverage

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of Damar Hamlin’s most passionate supporters this week. So it probably was no surprise that RG3 sported a Buffalo No. 3 jersey in his pre-game duties for ESPN.

Griffin even wore the jersey backward in order to show Hamlin’s name. Honestly, Hamlin’s No. 3 is the most visible jersey in sports this weekend. All 32 NFL teams are paying tribute to Hamlin, the 24-year-old who collapsed and nearly died Monday as his Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who twice needed CPR to restart his heart, has made a remarkable recovery. By Friday and Saturday, he was smiling while doing video calls with his teammates and friends.

Robert Griffin was on site when Damar Hamlin collapsed at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. So he saw what happened firsthand. It definitely inspired his Tweets. And on Saturday, he posted:

“The Support for Damar Hamlin has been AMAZING. So lets KEEP IT GOING! Fanatics, the NFL and NFLPA are donating proceeds from sales of all Hamlin jerseys to Damar’s Chasing Ms Foundation.” RG3 also thanked and tagged Fanatics co-chair Michael Rubin and Damar Hamlin.

The Support for Damar Hamlin has been AMAZING. So lets KEEP IT GOING! @Fanatics ,the NFL and NFLPA are donating proceeds from sales of all Hamlin jerseys to Damar’s Chasing Ms Foundation. Thank you @michaelrubin @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/ut6nQURnFR — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 8, 2023

Coincidentally, Rubin and rapper Meek Mill did a video call with Hamlin earlier Saturday. ESPN’s NFL social media account tweeted a screen shot. You can check that here. Seeing Hamlin’s smile at the bottom of the shot definitely is worth it. Know that from Monday night through early Friday morning, Hamlin was on a respirator.

Griffin wasn’t the only former player on the ESPN set to sport a Hamlin jersey. Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety, also donned a Hamlin jersey for his TV spots earlier Saturday. And he has shared so many tweets about Hamlin.

Here’s one from Thursday: “After all Damar Hamlin has been through, when he awoke his worry was his teammates. If we have learned anything about Damar the last few days, it’s that he puts others before himself. Now he will see the overflow of support he has gotten and get to change more lives because of it.”

RG3 also devoted tweets to Denny Kellington, the Buffalo Bills athletic trainer who gave Hamlin life-saving CPR on the field.

On Monday night, as Hamlin situation was unfolding, Robert Griffin asked his twitter followers not to share video of the safety’s collapse. Rather, he urged people to share a photo of all Hamlin’s teammates in a prayer circle on the field.

And as Hamlin still was on life support, Griffin tweeted a prayer, which was viewed more than . “Dear God, We pray your healing hands rest upon Damar Hamlin. Give the professionals caring for him your power of healing to minister to his needs. We pray you comfort and strengthen Damar’s family during this difficult time and we pray you bring peace to everyone impacted. AMEN.”