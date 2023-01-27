Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Birth After ‘False Alarm’ During Fiesta Bowl

Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete, welcomed a daughter this week. But baby girl Gia was very late to the party.

If you’re a huge college football fan, you might’ve assumed Gia already was here. After all, RG3 rushed off the ESPN set for the Fiesta Bowl late last month when his wife called to tell him she was in labor. But it was a false alarm.

Instead, Griffin’s fourth daughter took her sweet time. The family announced her debut this week. No doubt, she’s got great athletic genes — some school should seek a non-binding pledge from her now. After all, Robert Griffin won the Heisman in 2011 and was the second pick of the NFL draft the next April. Meanwhile, RG3’s wife, Grete, competed for Estonia and ran track for Florida State.

Grete made Gia’s birth Instagram official this week, posting a photo with the caption: “Gia Griffin,

2023 off to an incredible start. The proud father also posted the photo to Twitter, letting everyone know he was a new “Girl Dad.”

Robert Griffin and Grete, who married in 2018, have three daughters. RG3 also has a daughter, Reese, with his former wife, who he met while both were at Baylor. So he’s surrounded by women of all ages. It’s why he knew to pick up the phone on Dec. 31 when he was doing pre-game for TCU-Michigan, the first semifinal of the College Football Playoffs.

Griffin rushed home to Florida. He had no way of knowing it was a false alarm. Grete explained what happened in a social media post.

“Let’s talk about my husband Robert Griffin III,” Grete wrote on Instagram. “I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him. But I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing huh? All I had to say was the word ‘labor’ and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4 hour flight to make it home.”

RGIII and Grete like to give their daughters names that start with G. The oldest two girls are Gloria, who is 5, and Gameya, aged 3. Now, they have a baby sister.