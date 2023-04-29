Roger Goodell addresses his uncertain future as NFL commissioner as contract talks drag on

How much longer will Roger Goodell be the commissioner of the NFL? Just a few weeks ago, it seemed that he’d be running the show for at least a few more years. But there’s a chance that might not be the case.

Goodell has yet to receive a contract extension for his position, bringing into question whether he’ll be running the league for next year’s NFL Draft. And he seems to acknowledge that a deal may not actually come to fruition.

“The good news is I love the job and I love what I’m doing,” Goodell said, per Sports Business Daily. “We have talked about an extension and we’ll work towards that. If that’s possible, then great. If not, I’ve been really fortunate to be in this job. I’ve loved every day of it. I would love every day that I’m in it, but I don’t really think about the tenure. I think about the progress and the important challenges we have ahead.”

Goodell took over as league commissioner on Sept. 1, 2006. His current contract runs through March 2024. So, if a new deal isn’t reached, this would be his final NFL Draft.

Most of the attention this week is on the NFL Draft and team building. But one of the under-the-radar storylines is Goodell’s future as commissioner.

Roger Goodell’s extension seemed like a done deal at NFL owners meetings

Not that long ago, it seemed like Goodell would get an extension as the league’s commissioner without much issue. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported that momentum was heading that direction.

In March, Schefter reported that discussions related to a three-year deal, but a length of time was not made official. Monetary details regarding Goodell’s potential contract were also not mentioned.

Perhaps Goodell is simply proceeding with caution. He doesn’t want to get ahead of himself. But it he took an interesting stance on his position during this week’s draft.

Although he catches a lot of grief from fans — and sometimes players — Goodell has been in his position for nearly two decades.

Perhaps his greatest accomplishment came with the league’s new media rights deal worth $100-plus billion. Networks part of the deal include CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon.

Schefter did state in his initial report that a new contract would likely be Goodell’s final extension as NFL commissioner. So, either way league owners would need to start identifying potential replacements.