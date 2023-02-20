Roger Goodell Attempts to Explain Rise in NFL Concussions in 2022

Concussions are always a big issue for Roger Goodell and the NFL, especially since it came out that the NFL tried to cover up concussion issues in the past. Still, football is a violent sport and even when you’re trying to protect players, it’s impossible to always do so.

The 2022 season saw a rise in concussions. The most notable was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple, and saw the Dolphins criticized for their handling of the situation.

Now, Roger Goodell has tried to explain the rise in concussions.

“I think that’s a reason why concussions went up this year, because we had a broader definition. If you have more evaluations you’re going to have more concussions. Any time we can change the protocols to make it safer for our players, we’re going to do that,” Goodell said.

“You want to take the head out of the game. You’re always going to have contacts that are not intended, so that’s why we have protections, but ultimately you want to have rules that are avoiding the techniques that lead to these kinds of injuries.”

There were more concussions because the game is safer is certainly an interesting argument. It’s also, possibly, true that the NFL was diagnosing more concussions out of an abundance of caution. At the same time, given how the Tagovailoa situation was handled, that seems disingenuous.

Roger Goodell Was Tone Deaf About Officiating

Nobody is ever surprised when Roger Goodell is tone deaf on an issue. It happens all the time. Ahead of the Super Bowl, he was again tone deaf about officiating in the AFC Championship game.

“I don’t think it’s ever been better in the league. There are over 42,000 plays in a season. Multiple infractions could occur on any play. Take that out or extrapolate that. That’s hundreds if not millions of potential fouls. And our officials do an extraordinary job of getting those. Are there mistakes in the context of that? Yes, they are not perfect and officiating never will be,” Goodell said.

“In the championship game, that was stopped appropriately because the clock was running by an official on the field. That happens frequently in our game. That’s not an unusual thing to have that happen. … We may not agree with every TV announcer or officiating expert, but we think our officials are doing a great job. We’re always going to look to our competition committee and everything else we have, how we improve our officiating, but it will never be perfect.”

On the AFC Championship play that Roger Goodell was talking about, officials gave the Kansas City Chiefs two chances to convert a third down due to a clock error. It’s fine, though, because late in the Super Bowl officials made another controversial call against the Philadelphia Eagles that sealed the deal for Kansas City.