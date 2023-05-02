Roger Goodell, Comcast CEO hammer out plan for NFL, Xfinity subscribers

NFL Network’s absence from Xfinity cable was brief. After just 24 hours, the two sides hammered out the details, getting the network back up and running.

Pro Football Talk reported that the programming agreement between the two sides expired. NFL Network then went black for Xfinity subscribers, but that nightmare only lasted a day for NFL fans.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Xfinity CEO Brian Roberts reportedly had a phone call on Monday to settle the matter. After the situation was resolved, the cable company’s Twitter support account made a comment.

“We have renewed our agreement with the NFL Network,” the tweet said. “At this time, all content has been restored, and you are able to access NFL Network programming as normal.”

The league just enjoyed monster ratings from its coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft. A total of 54.4 million viewers tuned in over the course of the three-day event. Each day saw a bigger audience than what was recorded for last year’s draft.

Additionally, a total of 312,000 fans made the journey to Kansas City to attend the event.

Draft coverage got off to a hot start on the opening night. Per NFL Media, there were 11.4 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and the digital channels that tuned in for Round 1. That’s an 11% increase from the 2022 NFL Draft.

To put the 54.4 million viewers into perspective, that accounts for 16.5% of the United States population.

NFL Network, Xfinity reach agreement ahead of schedule release

Though there was really never much concern that NFL Network would disappear from Xfinity for long, it’s still good to have a deal renewed. We’ve got more important dates coming up this offseason.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league has targeted Thursday, May 11 as the schedule release date for the 2023 regular season. Teams already know their opponents, but this will lay out the schedule on a week-by-week basis. NFL Network typically provides a lot of reaction to the announcements.

“NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in.”

With NFL Network and Xfinity reaching an agreement, fans won’t have to worry about missing the big day.