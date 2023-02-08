Roger Goodell Gives Tone Deaf Response on the State of NFL Officiating

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hears the criticism aimed towards league officials, though he doesn’t agree with them.

Amid a string of questionable decisions, including a replayed third down in the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Goodell said Wednesday that officiating in the NFL is as good as it’s ever been.

“I don’t think it’s ever been better in the league,” Goodell said at his Super Bowl week press conference, via ESPN. “There are over 42,000 plays in a season. Multiple infractions could occur on any play. Take that out or extrapolate that. That’s hundreds if not millions of potential fouls. And our officials do an extraordinary job of getting those. Are there mistakes in the context of that? Yes, they are not perfect and officiating never will be.”

The aforementioned play occurred in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs facing a third-and-9. Kansas City’s attempt fell short of the sticks, however, the field judge noticed a clock error before the play and had tried to stop the play. He failed and the play continued. After the play, officials huddled up and nullified the play, which infuriated Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Goodell defended the call, saying officials stopped the game “appropriately.”

“In the championship game, that was stopped appropriately because the clock was running by an official on the field,” Goodell said. “That happens frequently in our game. That’s not an unusual thing to have that happen. … We may not agree with every TV announcer or officiating expert, but we think our officials are doing a great job. We’re always going to look to our competition committee and everything else we have, how we improve our officiating, but it will never be perfect.”

In a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave his opinion as to why officiating has been inconsistent. Rodgers pointed to the growing amount of top officials leaving the game for prominent networks, such as Gene Steratore of CBS.

Goodell responded to Rodgers’ comments Wednesday, pushing back on the four-time NFL MVP.

“Are we losing people from the field to the booth? There are some that never even officiated on the NFL field, and so we didn’t lose anyone,” Goodell said. “We may have lost them from our office, but we didn’t lose them from officiating on the field. Others are taking on that responsibility at the end of their careers. So, I do not think that’s a factor at all. Zero.”