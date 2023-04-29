Roger Goodell gives update on timeline for sale of Washington Commanders

The sale of the Washington Commanders appears imminent. Although there have been rumblings for quite some time, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell indicates that a deal should be finalized.

Appearing on ESPN during the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Goodell said he expects an announcement to come sometime next month. That would officially put an end to the Dan Snyder era in the league.

“That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May,” Goodell said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Snyder agreed to sell the team to Josh Harris for $6 billion.

Harris also owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. The ownership group also features other heavy hitters in the world of sports and business. Mitchell Rales, a Washington D.C.-based billionaire, is part of the group. So is Magic Johnson, the NBA Hall of Famer who also owns a chunk of the MLB‘s Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson is part of the ownership groups of Los Angeles FC in the MLS and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

While everything appeared to be in place, the deal still hasn’t been finalized. But Goodell expects everything to be finished at some point in May.

It’s safe to say that not many will miss Snyder in the NFL.

Brewery in Washington D.C. releases special ‘Bye Dan’ beer

Folks in the D.C. area are especially happy to see Snyder leave. To celebrate, one brewery produced a special “Bye Dan” beer.

Old Ox Brewery produced and sold “Bye Dan” IPAs to celebrate the occasion. On the can is a comment that reads, “Tastes like 23 years of bitterness!”

How appropriate.

Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn is selling Bye Dan IPA’s and celebrating the sale of the Washington Commanders by Dan Snyder. @1067theFan is hosting on site til 6:30 @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/8jnHssWBty — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) April 14, 2023

Old Ox Brewery owner Chris Burns told WJLA ABC 7 News he quickly came up with the idea. He believed Commanders fans would be interested. That gamble certainly paid off.

“So, it’s very tropical almost like your mouth is on vacation because it tastes too good to be true,” Burns said. “It is an IPA and typically IPA’s are a little bitter to commemorate 23 years of bitterness is how we are describing it.”

Burns said the Bye Dan IPA took about three weeks to brew.

“We have been planning this for just over a month and today is the first day that we actually could have possibly done this. So we really appreciate Dan’s timing on the announcement,” Burns said.