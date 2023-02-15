Roger Goodell Hints at Major Change to NFL Scheduling

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed last week that a big change to the league’s schedule could be coming soon. At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Goodell was asked about the possibility of flex scheduling for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

“Not today, but it’ll certainly be something that’s on our horizon,” he said.

The NFL first introduced flex scheduling for its Sunday Night Football games in 2006. The model allows the league to switch out two originally scheduled games between Weeks 5-10, and again during Weeks 11-17, for matchups it believes will draw more interest. The idea is that it allows “surprise teams” the chance to play in a primetime slot.

Flex scheduling has helped to improve the ratings for Sunday Night Football, which averaged 19.9 million viewers in 2022. It has been such a success that the NFL plans to introduce flex scheduling for Monday Night Football in 2023.

Flex scheduling isn’t the only big change that Roger Goodell has made to the NFL schedule recently. The 2021 season saw the league expand its regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games. According to Forbes, introducing flex scheduling for TNF could potentially lead to more Thursday night games being scheduled.

Thursday Night Football moved to Amazon Prime this past season and struggled with ratings. The streaming service averaged 9.6 million viewers, which was down 41% from 2021 viewership.

Despite this, Goodell said the move “worked” and was “exactly what we anticipated.” It stands to reason there would be some drop-off going from cable television to a streaming service. Amazon reported the most-ever sign-ups for Prime over a three-hour period prior to its first TNF broadcast, a silver lining amidst the poor overall ratings.

That seems to suggest room for growth. Amazon will certainly hope so, as it shelled out $13 billion for an 11-year deal with the NFL.