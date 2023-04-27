Roger Goodell jokes about NFL being scripted

Sometimes, one person too many tells the same joke and it kills things for everyone. That’s exactly what happened when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to tell a joke about the NFL being scripted.

This happened ahead of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, where the New Heights podcast was having a live show. Roger Goodell was a guest for the podcast. There, he played on the running joke from the 2022 season.

“When me and the NFL script writers got together earlier this year,” Roger Goodell said when he got on stage.

It was a real life “How do you do, fellow kids?” moment. Now, those jokes that the NFL is being scripted suddenly seem played out and boring.

In another way, it’s surprising that Roger Goodell would make a joke like that. One would think that he doesn’t want to fuel that kind of joke. Then again, Goodell seemed to be feeling himself all night long. Travis Kelce even picked him up and spun him around like he was a little kid.

approach every day with the enthusiasm of Travis Kelce picking up Roger Goodell from the ground and spinning him around like a small child @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/nxPSdhI9d4 — Megan Armstrong (@meganKarmstrong) April 27, 2023

So, people, including the NFL Commissioner, can be complex. It probably doesn’t hurt that he recently landed a multi-year contract extension.

Roger Goodell will likely be serenaded to a different tune once the NFL Draft starts, though. There, he will be met with the jeers that he’s become accustomed to over the years.

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer suggested Goodell would benefit from shrooms

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show, where he listed five people he would prescribe a microdose of mushrooms to. Among those people is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Definitely Roger Goodell,” Plummer said. “He needs it.”

The Top 5 People In The NFL Who Could Have Benefitted From Microdosing (or macrodosing) Mushrooms With Jake Plummer, According To Jake Plummer (@snakestakes) 😂😂



📺 https://t.co/gOU4MUKrQh pic.twitter.com/GZcoY0P0pA — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 20, 2023

“I think someone like a Donald Trump could definitely benefit from maybe getting out of his own head and his own ego and realizing, like, we’re all one. We’re all connected. He may be tripping already on something, who knows? Because sometimes you gotta think he is tripping,” Plummer added.

Plummer would know, too. Today, he is the co-founder of MyCoLove Farm a “full-scale medicinal and culinary mushroom farm” in Colorado.

Along with Goodell and Trump, Plummer also thinks that head coach Mike Shanahan and his dad could also benefit from trying shrooms.