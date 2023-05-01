Ron Rivera flub shows he can’t wait to leave Commanders’ Snyder ownership in the dust

Ron Rivera, like the rest of us, is ready for new ownership to take over the Washington Commanders. A recent comment during media availability indicates the head coach is done with the Dan Snyder era.

Per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Rivera referred to the Snyders as “former ownership.” He then quickly corrected himself by using the term “current ownership.”

Although a deal has been struck to sell the team, the Snyders still currently own the Commanders. An announcement regarding an official change could come sometime soon.

Rivera took over as the head coach of Washington before the start of the 2020 season. He’s only been in D.C. for three seasons, but apparently that’s long enough to start wishing for new leadership.

The head coach also recently referred to the sale of the team as “a relief.”

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Ron Rivera told USA Today. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

Sportico reported in mid-April that Snyder agreed to sell the team to Josh Harris and his ownership group for $6 billion. Harris also owns the NBA‘s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL‘s New Jersey Devils.

“Nothing is final or has been sent to the league. The bid still must be submitted and approved. But it is getting closer,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in April.

When will Washington Commanders sale be official?

There’s been no announcement regarding the sale of the Commanders at this time. But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suggested that it’s imminent.

Appearing on ESPN during the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Goodell said he expects an announcement to come sometime next month. That would officially put an end to the Dan Snyder era in the league.

“That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May,” Goodell said.

Rumblings of a potential sale began back in March. It was reported that Dan and his wife, Tanya, moved their belongings out of the facilities. It added speculation that the Snyders were serious about selling.

“We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is ‘imminent,’ Pro Football Talk reported. “Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.”

The Snyders have owned the Commanders since 1999.