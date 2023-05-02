According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Kansas City Chiefs have declined the fifth-year option of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. A former first-round pick of the franchise, the final year of his rookie contract will be during the 2024 season.

Depending on whether or not a future extension gets worked out, Edwards-Helaire will have two more seasons in Kansas City. He was brought to the Chiefs via the 2020 NFL Draft following an incredible run with the LSU Tigers. However, things have not translated too well at the next level.

Edwards-Helaire has played in 33 games over the course of three years with the Chiefs. In 371 rushing attempts, he has gone for 1,622 yards and 11 touchdowns. Coming out of the backfield as a passing threat with Patrick Mahomes was originally why the running back was seen as a value pick. Six touchdowns and 577 yards have come from 72 receptions.

During this year’s Super Bowl run, Edward-Helaire did not step onto the field. He was not played during the two AFC games before being ruled inactive against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire in plans for 2023 season

Despite only playing in 10 games, Edwards-Helaire finished as Kansas City’s third-leading rusher during the 2022 season. However, the fifth-year option is likely getting declined due to who led the Chiefs on the ground.

Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round pick coming out of Rutgers and has been an absolute steal. On 170 attempts, he ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns. Jerick McKinnon was a solid option as well when called upon.

Even so, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said Edwards-Helaire will play a role for the team this upcoming year. Getting healthy will be the first priority but the running back is in the building, working toward being ready to go in September.

“We’re excited though for Clyde this season,” Veach said. “He was actually the first guy I saw in the building today, in tremendous shape. He’s a good football player. But needless to say, we’re excited to have him back in the building today and look forward to hopefully a healthy 2023 campaign for him.”

Kansas City will be defending a Super Bowl championship and having depth at running back is never a bad thing. Especially when injuries can begin to pile up, having Edwards-Helaire on the roster for at least two more seasons will be advantageous.