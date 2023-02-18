Emmitt Smith Reveals the NFL Team He Wanted to Play For, But the Hall of Fame Head Coach Said No

Emmitt Smith is considered an all-time great for the Dallas Cowboys. While he finished his career elsewhere, the No. 22 will forever be remembered by America’s Team. However, there is an alternate world where Smith does not spend his entire career in Dallas.

According to Smith, he wanted to head back home to Florida and play for the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Dan Marino was still in search of a Super Bowl championship and adding a running back such as Smith could potentially put Miami over the top.

Smith personally offered himself to head coach Don Shula before the 1993 season. Contract negotiations had stalled with owner/general manager Jerry Jones as Smith began to shop himself around.

“I picked up the phone and called Don Shula myself and told him I wanted to come to Miami and play for Miami,” Smith said via the USA TODAY. “Because I knew Dan Marino didn’t have a running game.”

The fit made sense on paper. Marino was already one of the NFL‘s top quarterbacks, while Smith was fresh off his second consecutive rushing title. Add in 18 touchdowns and there was no doubt he was the top running back in the league.

I mean, who wouldn’t want Emmitt Smith? Shula is the answer to that apparently, saying the optics of offering a trade for Smith would ruin team chemistry.

“I want to help you and help Dan get a championship,” Smith said on his conversation with Shula. “I said, ‘Bring me back to the state of Florida.’ He said, ‘Well, I don’t know if I could make that offer.’ He said, ‘If I do make this offer and you don’t come, all my other players will see what I put on the table for you and it’s going to mess up my chemistry.’ ”

Emmit Smith, Miami Dolphins Create All-Time ‘What If?’ Scenario

As you might be reading this story, Smith was shocked Shula was willing to make an offer. Marino only got a 1,000-yard season out of a back once from 1993 on as Karim Abdul-Jabar did so in 1996.

Miami never got a Super Bowl either before Marino retired. Overall, the AFC Championship was as far as the Dolphins got. From 1993 on, the Divisional Round was the block.

Smith went on to have more than a Hall of Fame-type career, still being the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. He has three rings to wear, winning all of them with Dallas. You truly have to believe a potential Smith and Miami partnership is near the top of the ‘what if?’ chart.