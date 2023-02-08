Russell Wilson Comes Under Fire For Foundation Financial Report

A not-so-great year for Russell Wilson doesn’t appear to be getting better.

The Denver Broncos quarterback is once again under fire. This time, it’s not for his performance on the field. It’s for something that apparently happened off the field.

USA Today did an investigation into Wilson’s charity, the Why Not You Foundation, and found just 24.3 cents for every dollar was spent on charitable activities in 2020 and 2021 combined. Additionally, about $1.1 million went toward salaries and employee benefits, including a six-figure salary for someone who works personally for Wilson and his wife, Ciara.

In 2020, Wilson won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work with the foundation. That year, it reported $838,000 in revenue and $1.2 million in expenses. Of those expenses, $257,000 went toward charitable activities and $548,000 was spent on salaries and employee benefits.

Changes are coming in Denver after Russell Wilson’s rough first year with the Broncos

Wilson’s first year with the Broncos didn’t go well, to say the least. He completed just 60.5% of his passes for 3,524 yards and a career-low 16 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions as the Broncos struggled mightily, finishing the year 5-12 and firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games. It was a season to forget immediately after signing a monster five-year, $245 million contract after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Denver for multiple first and second-round picks, among other assets.

Now, Sean Payton is the man in charge — and he’s preparing to make some changes. Apparently, throughout the season, Wilson had his personal coach in the Broncos’ facility. A reporter asked Payton about that after his introduction as Denver’s new head coach, and he made it clear that will not continue.

“I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton said, via ESPN. “That’s foreign to me — that’s not going to take place. I’m unfamiliar with it. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”