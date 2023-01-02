russell-wilson-gets-choked-up-talking-about-teammates-who-defended-him

Denver Broncos (4-12) quarterback Russell Wilson was emotional following his team’s 27-24 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) in Week 17 Sunday.

Wilson held back tears when addressing his teammates defending him against criticism on social media this past week.

.@DangeRussWilson got choked up when asked about several of his teammates sticking up for him on social media this week. @Kj_hamler @jerryjeudy @gbolles72 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/x19cMR3mN4 — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) January 1, 2023

“It meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “It meant the world to me because I give my all every day. I don’t know anything less. So, I’m grateful for these guys because they’ve worked their butts off.”

Receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, as well as offensive tackle Garett Bolles, stood up for Wilson amid the Broncos’ disappointing season. FS1 “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe notably took aim at Wilson, which prompted Jeudy to correct “false statements” made about his quarterback.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy tweeted Thursday. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.”

Hamler later called out those trying to bring Wilson down.

“Y’all really trying to bring this man down,” Hamler wrote on Twitter. “Russ Is the most dedicated and hard working teammate I have had. And y’all wanna bring up this to put him under. Man stop it. 3ski a legend in my eyes. I Understand this season isn’t the way we wanted nor anybody wanted.”

Russell Wilson, Broncos Fall Short in Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos have now lost seven of their last eight games after a 3-5 start to the season. The much-maligned Wilson completed 26-of-38 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 27 yards on four carries and two scores on the ground.

“It was one of our best games, in my opinion, in just how connected we were as a team,” Wilson said, via The Denver Gazette. “I hate losing. I do not enjoy it. What you get so addicted to is the process of winning, and how you do that. I’ve known how to do that for a long time. And this team has that and it’s in that locker room.

“And when we get everybody back, that’s exciting. There’s greatness in that locker room. We believe we’ll be back here next year fighting for it all.”